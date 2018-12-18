Armenia elections "signaled rejection of close alignment with Russia"
December 18, 2018 - 16:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The December 9 parliamentary elections in Armenia signaled a rejection of close alignment with Russia, British journalist and writer on the Caucasus Thomas de Waal says in a fresh article published by Carnegie Europe.
My Step alliance led by acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan secured a convincing victory in the vote, with 70.43% of all the ballots cast in their favor. Two more parties - Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia - have also collected enough votes to have seats in the National Assembly. They have won 8.27% and 6.37% of the vote, respectively.
Armenia, a close military and politically ally of Russia, financially reliant on Moscow for its energy and infrastructure, nonetheless managed to cast off its old regime in 2018, de Wall says.
"Many Western observers were surprised that Russia did not intervene in the “Velvet Revolution” to save a friendly regime, but it actually had very few levers to do so," the article says.
"On December 9 the leader of the revolution, Nikol Pashinyan, completed the last stage of his spectacular victory with a landslide win in the country’s parliamentary election. The election signaled, amongst other things, a rejection of close alignment with Russia."
According to the expert, the three South Caucasian countries - Armenian, Georgia and Azerbaijan - have found a way to manage its relationship with Russia. All of them, he says, for all their flaws, have become functioning states and more or less autonomous international actors.
Top stories
The Belarusian resident said that Russian mass media "sometimes fail to objectively cover events relating to Belarus."
Zakharova basically failed to congratulate the Armenian people or Pashinyan, whose side secured more than 70% of all the ballots cast.
The UK Government said it is pleased to have supported the preparations for the December 9 elections.
"Relations with Turkey are linked with Karabakh, and a third country. I mean Azerbaijan," Pashinyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia named The Economist’s country of the year The paper concluded the piece with the words "Shnorhavorum em!" which stands for "Congratulations" in Armenian.
Envoy: U.S. no longer seeking to topple Syria's Assad “We want to see a regime that is fundamentally different. It’s not regime change — we’re not trying to get rid of Assad,” he said.
Women will earn the same as men in 202 years Differences in economic opportunity, including pay between men and women, are so vast it’ll take 202 years to bridge them.
Envoy: Putin did not congratulate Armenia's Pashinyan due to protocol "Congratulations are usually sent when there is an appointment. We are paying close attention to this issue," Kopyrkin was.