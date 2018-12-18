Envoy: U.S. no longer seeking to topple Syria's Assad
December 18, 2018 - 18:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The United States is no longer seeking to topple Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and his government, Washington’s envoy to Syria James Jeffrey said on Monday, December 17, Al-Masdar News reports.
“We want to see a regime that is fundamentally different. It’s not regime change — we’re not trying to get rid of Assad,” Jeffrey said at the Atlantic Council, a Washington think tank.
According to Jeffrey, the U.S. is not willing to give any money for reconstruction in Syria until Washington sees a significant push by Damascus to change politically.
“There is a strong readiness on the part of Western nations not to ante up money for that disaster unless we have some kind of idea that the government is ready to compromise and thus not create yet another horror in the years ahead,” he added.
The comments by Jeffrey come just a week after he told reporters that the U.S. will not be leaving Syria until there was an irreversible political process and a complete withdrawal of Iranian forces inside the country.
