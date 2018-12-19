Azeri FM says Yerevan, Baku have reached understanding on Karabakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has said that he has reached mutual understanding with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan during negotiations on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement in Milan.

“I believe that my Armenian counterpart and I reached a mutual understanding for the first time in a long while,” Mammadyarov said at a reception for the heads of the diplomatic missions, Interfax-Azerbaijan reports.

The Minister said the search for ways to resolve the Karabakh conflict will remain Azerbaijan's priority in 2019.

The main goal, he said, is to achieve tangible results.

According to him, the ways of finding a peaceful settlement of the conflict will also be discussed in an upcoming meeting with Mnatsakanyan in January 2019.

Mnatsakanyan and Mammadyarov on December 5 engaged in “a useful exchange of ideas” when discussing ways for reaching a peaceful settlement of the conflict.