Elon Musk unveils Boring Company tunnel under Los Angeles (video)
December 19, 2018 - 12:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - With a modified Tesla Model X zipping through a Boring Company tunnel Tuesday, December 18 night, Elon Musk took the wraps off his vision of a high-speed tunnel system he believes could ease congestion and revolutionize how millions of commuters get around cities, CNBC reports.
“I thought it was epic,” said Musk as he described how he felt being whisked through the Boring Co.‘s demonstration tunnel. “For me it was an epiphany, like ‘this thing damn well worked.’”
Musk, who founded the Boring Co. two years ago after complaining that traffic in Los Angeles was driving him “nuts,” says the demonstration tunnel cost approximately $10 million to complete. Engineers and workers have been boring the 1.14-mile-long tunnel underneath one of the main streets in Hawthorne, California. One end of the tunnel starts in a parking lot owned by Musk’s Space X. The other end of the demonstration tunnel is in a neighborhood about a mile away in Hawthorne.
During his Tuesday evening presentation, Musk described the Boring Co.’s tunnels as “an actual solution to the soul-crushing burden of traffic,” laying out the ways they could be integrated into cities to one day make transportation faster and easier.
Tuesday afternoon, the Boring Co. gave reporters demonstration rides through the tunnel in modified Tesla Model X SUVs, going between 40 and 50 miles per hour. Engineers have attached deployable alignment wheels to the two front wheels of the Model X. Those alignment wheels stick out to the side of the main wheels and act as a bumper along the track walls inside the tunnel, keeping the Model X on course and preventing the vehicle from running into the side walls of the tunnel.
“If driver passes out or goes crazy those tracking wheels ensure the car stays on track,” said Musk.
While the Boring Co.’s first tunnel may be complete, it is far from being finished. The surfaces are bumpy and have yet to be smoothed out. As a result, the demonstration ride, for now, is rough and passengers in the Model X definitely feel the alignment wheels bumping into the track walls to keep the SUV on course. Musk has talked repeatedly of boring a series of high-speed loop tunnels in major cities to ease congestion.
Top stories
The company, created by two Armenian Americans has confirmed that its valuation is now at $1.65 billion.
Sophia the Robot has shared a picture with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan on her Twitter.
Teamable has brought in $5 million from new investor Foundation Capital and existing backers True Ventures and SaaStr Fund.
According to the Deputy Minister, the agreement was reached during a recent visit by Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan to Los Angeles.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia set to import more gas from Iran Mohammadreza Damavandi complained that the two countries have failed to broaden relations to desirable levels.
Marijuana component makes glaucoma worse: study If there is a single health issue that has been linked to medical marijuana over the past few decades, it’s glaucoma.
Potential treatment for aggressive blood cancer found in eye drops Scientists in the UK have found a potential new treatment for aggressive types of leukemia in a rather unexpected place, eye drops.
Armenia says never building ties with a country to detriment of another Armenia does not build bilateral ties with countries to the detriment of relations with others, said Anna Naghdalyan.