PicsArt reveals most uploaded, edited and shared celebrities of 2018

PanARMENIAN.Net - PicsArt, the world's largest creative platform with more than 100 million monthly active users and influencers, today announced the release of its inaugural "Year in Review" infographic featuring the most uploaded, edited, and socially shared celebrities trending on social media in 2018!

With more than half a billion images, stickers, and user-generated content uploaded and shared to its platform every month, PicsArt looked at the top 10 most-uploaded and edited celebrities trending in 2018 for the following categories: Actors and Actresses, Music Artists, Models, and Celebrity Tributes (in honor of those who have passed). The top 10 lists were developed based off insights from PicsArt's user upload and edit trend data between January 1, 2018 and December 1, 2018. A few highlights include:

A Star Was Born Indeed - No surprise here! Lady Gaga made the top five in the Actors category for her buzzworthy performance in A Star is Born. She joins the list with veterans Angelina Jolie coming in at #8, and Scarlett Johansson rounding off the list at #10.

Grande's Got Game - As the hardest working woman in pop, it's no surprise that tiny and mighty Ariana Grande wins the #1 top music artist spot. Grande supersedes pop artist sensations Shawn Mendes and Taylor Swift which captured the #2 and #3 spots respectively.

Kardashian vs Jenner - Kim Kardashian may be the Queen of likes on Instagram, but sister Kendall Jenner is ranked #1 for being the most edited and socially shared model on social media this year.

From Comic Superhero to The King of Pop - Stan Lee and Michael Jackson may be gone, but their stream of fan tributes are alive and strong on social media this year.

"PicsArt has thousands of fandoms and interest groups spotlighting everything from celebrities and models to bands and brands, comic book heroes, and more," said Hovhannes Avoyan, founder and CEO of PicsArt. "Pulling our top trending celebrities by year end is a fun way to see which celebrities had stronger fandoms and creative enthusiasts. It'll be exciting to see what 2019 has in store and who will prevail!"

