"Game of Thrones" star makes Season 8 predictions

PanARMENIAN.Net - Former "Game of Thrones" star Richard Madden, who played Rob Stark on the hit HBO show, doesn’t believe that any of the show’s main characters will survive the final series, he said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"I was a kid when I started "Game of Thrones" and I learned a lot through it and grew up doing it and left at the right point when I was outgrowing that age of that character, just in terms of the way I was growing. I was growing in age but the character wasn’t much. So now to step into these other roles where I’m not a prince or a king and where I’m a father before I’m a son has been a big change for me and something that I’m excited about and ready for," the actor said.

"I can’t wait for the new season. I kind of don’t recognize that I was in it anymore because I’ve been watching so many years of it, and they talk about Robb Stark and I know who he is but I don’t see myself in that role. I’m just a viewer now, which is so good. That was one of the bad things about being in the show is you got the scripts so you knew what was going to happen next, and I’ve not had that for years, so now I can just truly enjoy it as a viewer, which is thrilling."

Asked who, according to him, is going to take the throne, Madden said "I kind of think it’s just going to be three dragons flying around and everyone else is dead. It’s a possibility!"