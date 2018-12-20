Armenia's Pashinyan, Russia's Putin to meet next week
December 20, 2018 - 17:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan next week during the latter's visit to Moscow, the Russian leader said at his annual press conference.
Putin did not specify the subject of negotiations, maintaining that the two states have "smooth relations", MIR 24 reports.
The President called for "developing in relations with Armenia what was created by previous generations of leaders and proceed from the realities of the current situation in the world and in the region."
