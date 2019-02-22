Sansa Stark becomes warrior in "Game of Thrones" finale battle
February 22, 2019 - 11:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - "Game of Thrones" fans will soon get to see the new and final season of the HBO hit.
It’s going to be a spectacular affair and there will no doubt be battle upon battle.
Fans will therefore be surprised to hear that Sansa Stark (played by Sophie Turner) will be heading to war as well.
Sophie Turner recently explained she will be donning some armour for season eight.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress explained she’s never had to wear such a costume before.
One said: “This is the first time I’ve had armour.
“We [had] the idea of it being very protective and she buttons herself up.
“I wanted her to have a bit of armour and be a bit more warrior like.
“She’s like the Warrior of Winterfell,” Sophie joked.
Elsewhere in "Game of Thrones" news, an unearthed script appears to have revealed a White Walker secret.
The Huffington Post’s Bill Bradley recently dug up the original pilot for the show and most surprisingly, it contained dialogue for the mythical creatures.
In the show’s opening scene, the bodies of Wildlings are discovered as they are butchered and placed into a bizarre symbol.
The aired episode didn’t contain any actual language, but the alternative was supposed to have a seriously eerie noise.
Bill said the script read: “The crackling is coming form multiple sources now.
“These are not the noises of mindless predators.
