Karabakh: 1500 shots fired by Azerbaijan in past week
February 23, 2019 - 14:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 150 ceasefire violations - as many as 1500 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from February 17 to 23, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
