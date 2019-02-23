Karabakh: 1500 shots fired by Azerbaijan in past week

PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 150 ceasefire violations - as many as 1500 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from February 17 to 23, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.