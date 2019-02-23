China gene-edited twins may have altered cognition, memory
February 23, 2019 - 16:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A new study led by UCLA researchers has fuelled further concerns over the controversial gene-editing experiment that was performed in China last year, News Medical reports.
The study suggests that the genetic changes introduced to make two baby girls resistant to HIV may have also enhanced their cognition and memory.
In the study, He Jiankui (Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen) and colleagues used the CRISPR gene-editing tool to delete CCR5 from human embryos, some of which were then used later in IVF procedures. The experiment has since been widely criticized for being irresponsible and He is being investigated in China.
As reported in the journal Cell, Alcino Silva and colleagues have now looked at the role CCR5 plays in neuronal recovery following stroke and traumatic brain injury.
CCR5 is the gene that codes for the receptor HIV needs to enter human immune cells. The findings of the new study provide evidence that CCR5 is also a suppressor of memories and synaptic connections.
According to the authors, people who lack the CCR5 gene recover more quickly from strokes and those who lack at least one copy of the gene seem to go further in education, potentially implying a role in intelligence.
Top stories
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Partner news
Latest news
Karabakh: 1500 shots fired by Azerbaijan in past week The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Armenian-Russian alliance "is a security guarantee for both countries" “As you know, we have very close allied relations, which have a long history," Sergey Kopyrkin was quoted as saying.
Serj Tankian has an artful message to Kiwis on Armenian Genocide Tankian is a rock star, activist, artist and a master of turning his own stream of consciousness into profound political messages.
Armenian Genocide survivor dies in Argentina at age 106 "It’s better not to remember anything, if I remember, I can’t sleep," she said in an interview in 2015.