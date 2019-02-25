Armenian fashion and textile products headed to major Moscow expo

PanARMENIAN.Net - With the support of Business Armenia, 14 light industry companies from Armenia will participate in CPM-Collection Premiere Moscow 2019, the international exhibition of fashion and textile products, օn February 25-28.

"Last year 5 of the participating companies signed contracts worth of $230 million. This year, companies with great export potential are also participating, and new brands are being showcased for the first time," said Lusine Hovhannisyan, Event Organizer at Business Armenia.

Armenia's fashion and textile products are represented at CPM 2019 in 2 national pavilions. One of them will feature underwear, home and sports knitted products, while the second will include fashion products.

CPM is the largest exhibition of fashion industry in Eastern Europe, which includes all sectors of light industry. 50 groups of products are displayed in 15 halls. The exhibition has over 20,000 visitors, including wholesalers, industry experts, distributors, trading networks, and importers.