Armenian fashion and textile products headed to major Moscow expo
February 25, 2019 - 12:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - With the support of Business Armenia, 14 light industry companies from Armenia will participate in CPM-Collection Premiere Moscow 2019, the international exhibition of fashion and textile products, օn February 25-28.
"Last year 5 of the participating companies signed contracts worth of $230 million. This year, companies with great export potential are also participating, and new brands are being showcased for the first time," said Lusine Hovhannisyan, Event Organizer at Business Armenia.
Armenia's fashion and textile products are represented at CPM 2019 in 2 national pavilions. One of them will feature underwear, home and sports knitted products, while the second will include fashion products.
CPM is the largest exhibition of fashion industry in Eastern Europe, which includes all sectors of light industry. 50 groups of products are displayed in 15 halls. The exhibition has over 20,000 visitors, including wholesalers, industry experts, distributors, trading networks, and importers.
Top stories
Romania's TAROM has announced that it is launching direct Bucharest-Yerevan flights starting from April 3.
Yerevan wants to obtain 12 SU-30SM fighters from Russia, Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan said.
“Nikol Pashinyan led a peaceful revolution that may turn Armenia into a democratic model. Is he too popular?,” reads the cover.
Under the program, the development of the domestic arms industry will be the most important component of security.
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian army launches new operation against Islamic State The Syrian army began the operation by storming different areas around the Badiya Al-Sham that are believed to have an IS presence.
Turkey slams EU for attending Arab-European summit in Egypt In his tweet, Ibrahim Kalin mentioned Jean-Claude Juncker, Donald Tusk and Federica Mogherini, all EU officials.
Syria Kurds "hand over 14 French IS fighters to Iraq" An Iraqi government source said on Monday that Iraq had received 14 French nationals from the SDF.
Mkhitaryan says Arsenal not going to take their foot off the gas The Armenia international scored and provided an assist for Alexandre Lacazette as the Gunners secured a 2-0 win on Sunday.