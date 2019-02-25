Pashinyan, Putin talks allied relations over the phone
February 25, 2019 - 17:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, February 25, the PM's office says.
The two discussed allied relations between the countries, as well as issues related to bilateral ties.
Also, Pashinyan and Putin weighed in on regional issues, the short statement reveals.
Top stories
"Armenia and the U.S. have long worked together to address the current humanitarian catastrophe in Syria," Naghdalyan said.
Under one of the decrees, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan was appointed Minister of Labor.
Tadevosyan also revealed that a number of other fellow members have left the party following the revolution on April-May.
According to data provided by the Central Electoral Commission, 1,260,000 eligible voters cast ballots in elections.
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian army launches new operation against Islamic State The Syrian army began the operation by storming different areas around the Badiya Al-Sham that are believed to have an IS presence.
Turkey slams EU for attending Arab-European summit in Egypt In his tweet, Ibrahim Kalin mentioned Jean-Claude Juncker, Donald Tusk and Federica Mogherini, all EU officials.
Syria Kurds "hand over 14 French IS fighters to Iraq" An Iraqi government source said on Monday that Iraq had received 14 French nationals from the SDF.
Mkhitaryan says Arsenal not going to take their foot off the gas The Armenia international scored and provided an assist for Alexandre Lacazette as the Gunners secured a 2-0 win on Sunday.