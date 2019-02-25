Mkhitaryan says Arsenal not going to take their foot off the gas

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan knows Arsenal cannot rest on their laurels after moving back into the Premier League top four with victory over Southampton, The Daily Mail reports.

The Armenia international scored and provided an assist for Alexandre Lacazette as the Gunners secured a 2-0 win on Sunday.

The three points, coupled with Manchester United's draw with Liverpool, was enough to move Unai Emery's side up to fourth - with Saints still in the relegation zone after a run of four games without a win.

Bournemouth are the visitors to the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday before a north London derby against Tottenham at Wembley and Mkhitaryan insists Arsenal are not going to take their foot off the gas.

'We are not looking at the table at the moment because we still have lots of games to play,' he said.

"We are not looking at the table at the moment because we still have lots of games to play," he said.

"The most important is to be focused and to be ready for every game because we are not going to think that we are in the top four and nothing will change.

"We just have to keep working and trying our best to win three points in every game.

"It is not the main thing at the moment. The season is not done, we still have lots of games to play. The most important thing is to stay focused and keep winning games."