Syria's Assad makes surprise visit to Iran

PanARMENIAN.Net - Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad made an unannounced trip to the Iranian capital on Monday, February 25 to meet with officials and religious leaders, Al-Masdar News says.

According to a report from Tehran, Assad first met with the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during his visit to the capital city.

Assad is expected to meet other officials as he concludes his short trip to Iran.