Next OSCE monitoring of Artsakh contact line slated for Feb. 27
February 26, 2019 - 11:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission will on Wednesday, February 27 conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan.
From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova), as well as Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).
The Artsakh authorities have expressed readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.
