Armenian PM will pay official visit to Iran

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan will pay an official visit to Iran on Wednesday, February 27, the PM's office said.

While in Tehran, Pashinyan is expected to meet Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the religious leader of the Islamic Republic, as well as President Hassan Rouhani, with whom the Armenian Premier is to give a joint press conference afterwards.

The head of the Armenian government will also meet Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani.

Also, Pashinyan will gather with representatives of the Armenian community and depart for Isfahan.