OSCE conducts regular monitoring of Artsakh contact line

PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission on Wednesday, February 27 conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan.

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.

From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova), as well as Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by Foreign and Defense Ministry representatives.