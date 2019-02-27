OSCE conducts regular monitoring of Artsakh contact line
February 27, 2019 - 18:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission on Wednesday, February 27 conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan.
The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.
From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova), as well as Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).
From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by Foreign and Defense Ministry representatives.
Top stories
"It’s better not to remember anything, if I remember, I can’t sleep," she said in an interview in 2015.
The first service after the restoration of the Forty Martyrs Cathedral in Aleppo will be held in March-April.
Haig Armen has started a program at Vancouver's Emily Carr University of Art and Design called Interaction Design.
French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte revealed that French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in the country.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia ready to become transit country for Iranian gas: Pashinyan Armenia is ready to become a transit country for Iranian gas, PM Nikol Pashinyan told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
German firefighters rescue fat rat stuck in manhole cover (video) A fat rat that got stuck in a manhole cover in a Germany has been freed after a large-scale rescue operation.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan proving Arsenal don't need Suarez: Goal.com It’s not been easy for Mkhitaryan to make his mark at Arsenal, but he is beginning to turn a corner, says Peter Staunton.
"Bewilderment" over Russian MPs’ presence at Baku anti-Armenian event “Armenians around the world commemorate the victims of the Sumgait Pogroms," Ararat Mirzoyan said in his speech.