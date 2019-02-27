Armenia ready to become transit country for Iranian gas: Pashinyan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is ready to become a transit country for Iranian gas, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran on Wednesday, February 27.

"Creating an energy corridor is important too. There is political will to resolve these issues, we hope that in the course of negotiations the project implementation process will be carried out successfully," Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan noted that when it comes to increasing the volume of Iranian gas supplies to Armenia, it is important to come to a common denominator in price.

"This is a fundamentally important issue in the context of the attractiveness of the transaction. We hope that our representatives will conduct effective negotiations in this direction," said the Armenian Premier.

Rouhani said, meanwhile, that in the context of cooperation with Armenia in the energy sector, the possibility of trilateral cooperation involving Georgia and quadrilateral cooperation with Russia is being considered.

“We have expressed Iran’s readiness to increase gas supplies to Armenia. We are also ready to cooperate in a trilateral format when exporting gas to Georgia,” said the President of the Islamic Republic.