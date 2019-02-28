Iran Supreme Leader wants stronger ties with Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei on Wednesday, February 27 hosted Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and said he wants stronger ties between the two neighboring countries.

Welcoming the Prime Minister, Khamenei said he was informed about the outcome of Pashinyan’s talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. The Supreme Leader expressed support for the development of Armenian-Iranian cooperation and the steps planned to this end. He emphasized the need for expanding and developing Armenian-Iranian economic cooperation in particular.

Pashinyan, meanwhile, said Armenia is interested in the steadfast development and expansion of relations with Iran.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister weighed in on the political developments and the revolution of April-May 2018 as Khamenei said he closely followed the peaceful and democratic processes underway in Armenia.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed regional issues. Pashinyan and Khamenei agreed that a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict can only be achieved through peaceful means.