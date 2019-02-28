Iran Supreme Leader wants stronger ties with Armenia
February 28, 2019 - 11:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei on Wednesday, February 27 hosted Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and said he wants stronger ties between the two neighboring countries.
Welcoming the Prime Minister, Khamenei said he was informed about the outcome of Pashinyan’s talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. The Supreme Leader expressed support for the development of Armenian-Iranian cooperation and the steps planned to this end. He emphasized the need for expanding and developing Armenian-Iranian economic cooperation in particular.
Pashinyan, meanwhile, said Armenia is interested in the steadfast development and expansion of relations with Iran.
During the meeting, the Prime Minister weighed in on the political developments and the revolution of April-May 2018 as Khamenei said he closely followed the peaceful and democratic processes underway in Armenia.
During the meeting, the parties also discussed regional issues. Pashinyan and Khamenei agreed that a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict can only be achieved through peaceful means.
Top stories
"It’s better not to remember anything, if I remember, I can’t sleep," she said in an interview in 2015.
The first service after the restoration of the Forty Martyrs Cathedral in Aleppo will be held in March-April.
Haig Armen has started a program at Vancouver's Emily Carr University of Art and Design called Interaction Design.
French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte revealed that French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in the country.
Partner news
Latest news
Marriage is more stressful than raising a family: study The sound found that 75% of female participants admitted that they take on the majority of the parenting and household duties.
Tokyo will ban smoking and vaping at 2020 Olympics Smoking will be outlawed at indoor and outdoor Olympic and Paralympic venues, including perimeter areas run by the Tokyo Games.
Militants beefing up abilities for offensive in Syria’s Idlib: Russia Militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham pose a threat to Syria’s stability "by building up their offensive potential."
Coca-Cola System makes more investment in Armenia's development Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia has unveiled the results of an independent Socio-Economic Impact Study (SEIS).