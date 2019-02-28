NBS renews "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" for season 7

PanARMENIAN.Net - NBC announced on Wednesday, February 27 that it has renewed "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" for a seventh season, EW says.

The network rescued the beloved but low-rated cop comedy starring Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher to great fanfare after Fox canceled it last May, and later boosted its 13-episode order for a sixth season to 18 episodes.

Brooklyn kicked off season 6 in January, and it has averaged a 1.4 rating in the key 18-to-49-year old demo while netting 3.9 millions viewers in Live+7. (Last year, the show was averaging 2.9 million viewers on Fox at this point in the season.)

Created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur, the series also stars Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Joel McKinnon-Miller, and Dirk Blocker. Chelsea Peretti, who was an original cast member, departed last month but will return later this season as a guest star. Speaking of guest stars, Lin-Manuel Miranda is slated to appear in the Mar. 7 episode, playing the brother — and rival — of Amy (Fumero).