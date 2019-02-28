Militants beefing up abilities for offensive in Syria’s Idlib: Russia
February 28, 2019 - 17:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militant group pose a threat to Syria’s stability by conducting events for building up their offensive potential, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Thursday, February 28, Al-Masdar News reports.
"A threat to security and stability in Syria is coming from terrorists of the Nusra-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham alliance, which controls almost the entire Idlib de-escalation zone. Field commanders are carrying out events on reshaping allied groups with the goals of increasing their offensive capabilities in the directions of Aleppo, Hama and mountainous Latakia," the diplomat stressed. "The militants plan to expand the sphere of their influence and establish full control of Idlib."
Zakharova also noted a growing number of ceasefire violations. "Only over the past four days nearly 40 such cases have been recorded, when people died or were wounded," she said.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres drew attention to the deplorable situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone in his recent report on the humanitarian situation in Syria. Besides concerns over the growing activity of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the report details atrocities of militants against civilians, including suppressing ethnic and religious minorities, illegal detentions of civilians and cases when people have gone missing, she noted.
Top stories
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Partner news
Latest news
Tokyo will ban smoking and vaping at 2020 Olympics Smoking will be outlawed at indoor and outdoor Olympic and Paralympic venues, including perimeter areas run by the Tokyo Games.
Coca-Cola System makes more investment in Armenia's development Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia has unveiled the results of an independent Socio-Economic Impact Study (SEIS).
Solar heater installed at kindergarten in border Armenian village Development of border villages remains a priority for VivaCell-MTS and the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets.
Jaysh Al-Izza fighters unleash major assault on Christian city in Syria Armed fighters reportedly unleashed a massive assault on Mhardeh on Wednesday, February 27 resulting in heavy damage to the civil infrastructure