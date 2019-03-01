Yerevan, Moscow sign deals for supply of Russian arms in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Yerevan and Moscow have signed agreements on the supply of Russian military products in Armenia, the press service of the RA Ministry of Defense reports.

The agreements were reached during the working visit of the Armenian Defense delegation to Russia.

From February 26 to 28, the delegation led by Deputy Minister of Defense David Pakhchanyan participated in negotiations with the management of Rosoboronexport and the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation on the acquisition, supply and delivery of certain products.

The sides also discussed the process of final approval and signing of contracts.