Armenia-Iran-Georgia-Russia meeting on energy "slated for April"
March 1, 2019 - 14:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran has proposed launching electricity and gas transit cooperation with Georgia and Russia, the Armenian PM's spokesman, Vladimir Karapetyan, told reporters on Friday, March 1, Aysor.am says.
According to Karapetyan, there is an agreement to hold a quadripartite meeting in Tehran this April.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a recent meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that Armenia is ready to become a transit country for Iranian gas. Rouhani said, meanwhile, that in the context of cooperation with Armenia in the energy sector, the possibility of trilateral cooperation involving Georgia and quadrilateral cooperation with Russia is being considered.
Top stories
The two discussed allied relations between the two countries as well as issues related to bilateral ties.
"Armenia and the U.S. have long worked together to address the current humanitarian catastrophe in Syria," Naghdalyan said.
Under one of the decrees, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan was appointed Minister of Labor.
Tadevosyan also revealed that a number of other fellow members have left the party following the revolution on April-May.
Partner news
Latest news
Depression in patients with psoriasis seldom screened for Significantly increased risks for depression and suicidality have been found in patients with psoriasis,
Helsinki Commission Chair honors memory of Sumgait pogrom victims Helsinki Commission Chair Alcee L. Hastings issued a statement to commemorate the victims of the Sumgait pogrom.
Lukashenko says will run for Belarus President for sixth time His presidential term ends in 2020, and he said he would decide on the date of the next election in the next couple of months.
British expert weighs in on Armenia, Azerbaijan's stance on Karabakh Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan who took the post last May, "is a different kind of leader for two reasons."