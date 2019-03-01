Armenia-Iran-Georgia-Russia meeting on energy "slated for April"

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran has proposed launching electricity and gas transit cooperation with Georgia and Russia, the Armenian PM's spokesman, Vladimir Karapetyan, told reporters on Friday, March 1, Aysor.am says.

According to Karapetyan, there is an agreement to hold a quadripartite meeting in Tehran this April.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a recent meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that Armenia is ready to become a transit country for Iranian gas. Rouhani said, meanwhile, that in the context of cooperation with Armenia in the energy sector, the possibility of trilateral cooperation involving Georgia and quadrilateral cooperation with Russia is being considered.