Depression in patients with psoriasis seldom screened for
March 1, 2019 - 18:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Significantly increased risks for depression and suicidality have been found in patients with psoriasis, although nearly 50% of this population is not recognized or identified by dermatologists, Psychiatry Advisor says citing a letter published in Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.
In this cross-sectional, anonymous survey study, 74 dermatologists based in the United States completed surveys online or in-person at dermatologic meetings, which included the 2018 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting, the New York University Advances in Dermatology Symposium, and the monthly meetings of Dermatologic Society of Greater New York.
More than half (57%) of participants agreed or strongly agreed that there is an unfulfilled need for patients with psoriasis to undergo frequent monitoring for depression and suicidal ideation and behavior, but only 27% include questions about mood in the majority of clinical encounters. Of this amount, only 7% use a depression screening tool for asking about mood (mean score, 7.8±2.5), discussing depression (mean score, 7.4±2.5), and referring to mental health services (mean score, 8.2±2.3).
