Armenia PM traveling to Belgium on three-day visit

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit Belgium on March 3 to 5, his office said on Saturday.

In Brussels Pashinyan is set to hold a number of meetings, including with President of the European Council Donald Tusk, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, as well as High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice-President of the Commission Federica Mogherini.

The Armenian PM will also visit the European Parliament to deliver remarks at the EU Foreign Relations Committee

Also, Pashinyan will visit Leuven, the capital of the province of Flemish Brabant in Belgium, which is home to a number of universities.

The head of the government is then set to meet the representatives of the Armenian community of Belgium.