Armenian culture paraded through São Paulo at Brazilian Carnival
March 4, 2019 - 12:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The samba school "Rosas de Ouro" performed at the Anhembi Sambadrome during the São Paulo Carnival with an Armenian theme on Saturday, March 2, Agensia Prensa Armenia reports.
The Rosas de Ouro Society is a samba school that was founded in 1971.
The program was titled"Viva Hayastan" - Hayastan means Armenia in Armenian - and was divided into five sectors: Paradise, Armenian Heroes, Christianity, Culture and Armenian Square, according to Estação Armênia.
The front line made a reference to the Armenian Genocide.
The trucks represented different aspects of Armenian culture, such as the crane (bird), Mount Ararat, the Armenian fedayi, the Armenian deity of fertility and love, Astghik, the coat of arms of Armenia, it saints and apostles, the alphabet, the Armenian rugs and even references to Charles Aznavour.
