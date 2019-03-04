Germany will participate in World Congress on IT in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - The president of WCIT 2019 Alexandr Yesayan and the Eastern-European regional director of German Eastern Business Association Stefan Kägebein have discussed the format of Germany’s participation in the World Congress on Information Technology on October 6-9.

WCIT 2019 program director Syuzanna Azoyan and managing director of the business association Ute Kochlowski-Kadjaia also participated in the discussion. The meeting was a follow up to the document signed within the framework of the official visit of the Armenia Prime Minister to Germany.

The World Congress on Information Technologies was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). The local organizer of the event is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE). WCIT 2019 is organized with the support of the Government of Armenia.

The German guests said they are interested in Smart Cities, Climate Change and Digital Trade, all of which are included in the agenda of the event.

“Among our association members are many representatives from the largest German companies, and we are ready to help invite speakers and German participants,” Kägebein said.

“We have also discussed the readiness of the two associations to support the creation of new business contacts, investments and cooperation opportunities between Armenian and German companies,” said Yesayan.

Google, Amazon, Facebook and other companies have already confirmed their participation in the congress.

Framing the discussions of the 2019 congress will be the theme: “Fulfilling the Promise of the Digital Age - The Power of Decentralization”.

The congress brings together more than 2,000 high-level public and public sector representatives from over 60 countries, including heads of state, investors, startup founders, and academic thought leaders.