Changes to some football laws introduced by IFAB

PanARMENIAN.Net - The International Football Association Board have confirmed that some changes have been effected in the set of laws guiding the game of football across board, Legit reports.

According to the statement released by IFAB after their 133rd annual general meeting in Scotland, these changes were made to ensure that players attitudes on the pitch were improved.

The gathering was also meant to assess the progress of the Video Assistant Referees which has been fully introduced to a couple of top European Leagues having featured at the 2018 World Cup.

Beginning from next season, every 'Handball' assisted goal will be disallowed whether intentional or accidental.

"For example a goal scored directly from the hand/arm (even if accidental) and a player scoring or creating a goal-scoring opportunity after having gained possession/control of the ball from their hand/arm (even if accidental) will no longer be allowed.

"This is a case where the law is catching up with what football expects to happen. IFAB technical director David Elleray explained.

"When Neymar's goal in the 2015 Champions League final was disallowed because he headed the ball on to his arm, everyone agreed that that was the right decision.

Substitutes: The newly reviewed laws will compel players to exit the field at the closest touchline instead of wasting time by walking through to the half way line. This strategy has been described as time-wasting by some members of the body regulating the rules for the game.

Free kicks and penalties: IFAB are hoping they can curb the drama with attacking players trying to unsettle defenders whenever they form a wall during free kicks.