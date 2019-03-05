DataArt opening an office in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Minister of Transport, Communication and IT Hakob Arshakyan has revealed in a Facebook post that DataArt is opening a center in Armenia.

DataArt is an international network of companies that design, develop, modernize and support IT solutions. More than 2,600 specialists work in 20 DataArt locations in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America.

Arshakyan had earlier met DataArt Board members Julia Zavileyskaya and Mikhail Zavileysky who expressed a wish to establish one of their centers in Armenia.

The company's Yerevan office will for the first time combine the functions of an R&D center and those of a sales office, targeting the Central Asian market in particular.

In Armenia, DataArt will focus on Quality Assurance (QA) (software testing and quality control) promotion, software development and support, and business development.

According to the Minister, the office is now being furnished ahead of its opening in June. By the end of the year, at least 30 professionals are expected to be working at Armenia's DataArt.