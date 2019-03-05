DataArt opening an office in Armenia
March 5, 2019 - 10:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Minister of Transport, Communication and IT Hakob Arshakyan has revealed in a Facebook post that DataArt is opening a center in Armenia.
DataArt is an international network of companies that design, develop, modernize and support IT solutions. More than 2,600 specialists work in 20 DataArt locations in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America.
Arshakyan had earlier met DataArt Board members Julia Zavileyskaya and Mikhail Zavileysky who expressed a wish to establish one of their centers in Armenia.
The company's Yerevan office will for the first time combine the functions of an R&D center and those of a sales office, targeting the Central Asian market in particular.
In Armenia, DataArt will focus on Quality Assurance (QA) (software testing and quality control) promotion, software development and support, and business development.
According to the Minister, the office is now being furnished ahead of its opening in June. By the end of the year, at least 30 professionals are expected to be working at Armenia's DataArt.
Top stories
This is Samsung seeking to whip up excitement, roar back in sales and defend its title as the world's top smartphone brand.
the world's leading all-in-one, cloud-based software for residential home service businesses has opened an office in Armenia.
ICT industry leaders from Taiwan will arrive in Armenia in February and March of 2019, Aleksandr Yesayan said.
The company, created by two Armenian Americans has confirmed that its valuation is now at $1.65 billion.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian PM, EU's Tusk discuss visa-free-travel in Brussels Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and European Council President Donald Tusk have met in Brussels.
New psychedelic treatment appears to relieve anxiety 6.7% of U.S. adults have had at least one major depressive episode, and about 19% have had an anxiety disorder.
Armenian khatchkar consecrated in England's Canterbury The khatchkar was consecrated with Muron by Bishop Hovakim Manukyan, Primate of the Armenian Church in the UK.
Poet’s home destroyed in Turkey because he was Armenian: lawmaker “I believe the place of remembrance of Charents was destroyed because he was Armenian, Do you agree with me?”