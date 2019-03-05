Armenian flag anointed in Aleppo

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian flag was anointed at the headquarters of a group of Armenian specialists who arrived in Syria on a humanitarian mission, the press service of the Foreign Ministry reports.

The event was attended by Armenian Ambassador to Syria Tigran Gevorgyan, Armenian Consul General in Aleppo Armen Sargsyan, member of the Syrian parliament Zhirayr Reisian, as well as leaders of the Aleppo Armenian community.

Member of the group of humanitarian experts Arkady Tonoyan delivered opening remarks on behalf of the Armenian mission. He stressed that peacekeeping is one of the unique values of the Armenian people, and the presence of the Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria is a clear confirmation of that.

Special military units from Armenia have begun demining the neighborhoods of Aleppo after Damascus concluded an agreement with Yerevan in mid-February.

The Armenian government sent a non-combat humanitarian squad of 83 doctors, sappers, and other servicemen to Syria to provide assistance to the Armenian community in Aleppo. Armenia had previously sent four airlifts of humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people.