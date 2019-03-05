Armenian flag anointed in Aleppo
March 5, 2019 - 12:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian flag was anointed at the headquarters of a group of Armenian specialists who arrived in Syria on a humanitarian mission, the press service of the Foreign Ministry reports.
The event was attended by Armenian Ambassador to Syria Tigran Gevorgyan, Armenian Consul General in Aleppo Armen Sargsyan, member of the Syrian parliament Zhirayr Reisian, as well as leaders of the Aleppo Armenian community.
Member of the group of humanitarian experts Arkady Tonoyan delivered opening remarks on behalf of the Armenian mission. He stressed that peacekeeping is one of the unique values of the Armenian people, and the presence of the Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria is a clear confirmation of that.
Special military units from Armenia have begun demining the neighborhoods of Aleppo after Damascus concluded an agreement with Yerevan in mid-February.
The Armenian government sent a non-combat humanitarian squad of 83 doctors, sappers, and other servicemen to Syria to provide assistance to the Armenian community in Aleppo. Armenia had previously sent four airlifts of humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people.
Top stories
He is survived by four daughters, Caroline Case, Dolores Mishelow, Raquel Gutherie and Artyn Gardner.
The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan have accepted the Minsk Group co-chairs‘ proposal to meet soon under their auspices.
Pashinyan said Armenia is interested in the steadfast development and expansion of relations with Iran.
The original photo was taken by photographer Zaven Khachikyan in 1993 during the days of the liberation of Qarvachar.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian PM, EU's Tusk discuss visa-free-travel in Brussels Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and European Council President Donald Tusk have met in Brussels.
New psychedelic treatment appears to relieve anxiety 6.7% of U.S. adults have had at least one major depressive episode, and about 19% have had an anxiety disorder.
Vienna to host Iran nuclear deal joint commission meeting March 6 A diplomatic source verified that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action joint commission meeting will be held in Vienna.
Harvard Law School disinvites lawyer for denying Armenian Genocide The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.