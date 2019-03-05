// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Harvard Law School disinvites lawyer for denying Armenian Genocide

March 5, 2019 - 15:21 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - On January, Radhika Bora, a member of the Harvard Law School Forum, invited Washington, D.C.-based Attorney Bruce Fein to address the Forum on a subject of his choosing.

But the Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.

According to an article published on WGBH News, “Fein, from his vantage point of lawyer and scholar, takes the position that the slaughter of the Armenians, while ghastly, does not rise to the legal definition of genocide.”

On February 6, Fein received an email from Bora stating: “I regret to inform you that the Board of the Harvard Law School Forum must retract its invitation to speak at the Forum this spring. Unfortunately, the rest of the Board is not comfortable with inviting you to speak this spring as it appears our views on the Ottoman action against Armenians after World War I diverge slightly from yours.”

