Pashinyan will discuss negotiations format with Azerbaijan's leader
March 6, 2019 - 12:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has revealed that his upcoming meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev should feature a discussion on the format of the negotiations surrounding the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
"We do believe, and our position has not changed so far, that in order to achieve an eventually effective solution, we first of all need to create an appropriate format, which would imply Nagorno Karabakh’s participation in the negotiation process,” the PM told a joint press conference with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and EU Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Johannes Hahn on Tuesday, March 5.
Pashinyan said the contacts between Armenia and Azerbaijan have been informal.
"We have not talked about ways and means of settling the Karabakh issue in general," he said.
Pashinyan paid a three-day visit to Brussels to boost ties between Armenia and the European Union. Meeting EU officials, the head of the Armenian government raised issues concerning the country's reform agenda, visa-free travel for Armenian citizens to the members of the 28-state bloc, the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), to name a few.
