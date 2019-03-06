// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

March for Justice will commemorate Armenian Genocide in Los Angeles

March for Justice will commemorate Armenian Genocide in Los Angeles
March 6, 2019 - 11:31 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Genocide Committee has announced that on April 24 the annual March for Justice will take place on Wilshire Boulevard between Fairfax Avenue and San Vicente Boulevard in Los Angeles, in front of the Turkish Consulate, to demand justice for the Armenian Genocide.

AGC is a broad-based coalition of 21 of the leading religious, political, youth, charitable, athletic and social organizations of the Armenian community of Southern California.

Continuing a more than four-decade tradition of bringing Armenian demands directly to Turkey’s official government representative in Los Angeles, the AGC said it has been working diligently to plan the March for Justice and calls upon all segments of the community to participate.

Massive marches are held in Los Angeles each year to commemorate the Genocide in which 1.5 million Armenian were destroyed at the hands of the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1923.

 Top stories
Armenian Genocide survivor dies in U.S. at the age of 104Armenian Genocide survivor dies in U.S. at the age of 104
He is survived by four daughters, Caroline Case, Dolores Mishelow, Raquel Gutherie and Artyn Gardner.
Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders agree to meet Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders agree to meet "soon"
The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan have accepted the Minsk Group co-chairs‘ proposal to meet soon under their auspices.
Iran Supreme Leader wants stronger ties with ArmeniaIran Supreme Leader wants stronger ties with Armenia
Pashinyan said Armenia is interested in the steadfast development and expansion of relations with Iran.
Azerbaijanis use photo of Armenian volunteer in their propagandaAzerbaijanis use photo of Armenian volunteer in their propaganda
The original photo was taken by photographer Zaven Khachikyan in 1993 during the days of the liberation of Qarvachar.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Two Armenian artists named judges on CBS global talent show
NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian opens up about her parents
Pentagon praises U.S.-Armenia military cooperation
Google, Amazon, Facebook will be traveling to Yerevan for WCIT
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Topic
 Latest news
Archaeological treasure trove discovered under Chichen Itza The Balamku cave was first discovered more than 50 years ago by locals in the ancient city of Chichen Itza.
Genes play a role in success of a marriage, research says The gene, which affects the production of oxytocin is linked to higher levels of trust, loyalty and sexual satisfaction.
Low-dose aspirin not effective against prostate cancer: study Studies suggest aspirin use may improve survival in patients with prostate cancer, but study results are inconclusive.
Georgians won't be granted asylum in EU The Commissioner made the comments after the EU-Georgia Association Council meeting in Brussels on March 5.