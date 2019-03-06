March for Justice will commemorate Armenian Genocide in Los Angeles

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Genocide Committee has announced that on April 24 the annual March for Justice will take place on Wilshire Boulevard between Fairfax Avenue and San Vicente Boulevard in Los Angeles, in front of the Turkish Consulate, to demand justice for the Armenian Genocide.

AGC is a broad-based coalition of 21 of the leading religious, political, youth, charitable, athletic and social organizations of the Armenian community of Southern California.

Continuing a more than four-decade tradition of bringing Armenian demands directly to Turkey’s official government representative in Los Angeles, the AGC said it has been working diligently to plan the March for Justice and calls upon all segments of the community to participate.

Massive marches are held in Los Angeles each year to commemorate the Genocide in which 1.5 million Armenian were destroyed at the hands of the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1923.