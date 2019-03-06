Alexis Ohanian, Stan Shih will arrive in Yerevan for WCIT 2019

PanARMENIAN.Net - American businessman of Armenian origin, reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and Taiwanese entrepreneur, founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Acer Stan Shih will take part in the World Congress on Information Technology in Yerevan, Armenia.

The World Congress on Information Technologies was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). The local organizer of the event is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE). WCIT 2019 is organized with the support of the Government of Armenia.

According to a video published by the Armenian government, the leaders of Google, Amazon, Facebook and other companies have verbally confirmed participation in the congress.

On Monday, March 4, the president of WCIT 2019 Alexandr Yesayan and the Eastern-European regional director of German Eastern Business Association Stefan Kägebein have discussed the format of Germany’s participation in the World Congress on Information Technology on October 6-9.

Framing the discussions of the 2019 congress will be the theme: “Fulfilling the Promise of the Digital Age - The Power of Decentralization”.

The congress brings together more than 2,000 high-level public and public sector representatives from over 60 countries, including heads of state, investors, startup founders, and academic thought leaders.