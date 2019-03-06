PanARMENIAN.Net - The first official trailer for the final season of "Game of Thrones" has landed, and it’s clear that everyone is gearing up for the fight of their lives, The Verge says.

The main battle seems to be between Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, and all of the North as they prepare for the White Walkers’ invasion. Winter has finally come with a new enemy far greater than anything to the south of Winterfell. Game of Thrones’ seventh season ended with the revelation that the White Walkers now have their own dragon, which is sure to wreak havoc on the people of Winterfell. It’s a fight that Jon tried to warn Cersei about during last season, but she made it abundantly clear that she wasn’t interested in helping him defend the kingdom if he wasn’t ready to bow down to her as Queen.

The trailer also provides a glimpse at the rest of the Stark children, including Arya who has returned with a newfound bloodlust. Bran and Sansa are also in the picture, and they also seem to be preparing for war against an undead army.

Game of Thrones’ final season will premiere on April 14th on HBO.