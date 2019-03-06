Genes play a role in success of a marriage, research says

PanARMENIAN.Net - New research suggests that your genes play a role in the success of your marriage. According to a new study from Yale University, a “happy marriage” gene (called OXTR rs53576, if you’re feelin’ nerdy) has been linked to long-term happiness in couples, PureWow says.

The gene, which affects the production of a hormone called oxytocin, aka the “love hormone,” is linked to higher levels of trust, loyalty and sexual satisfaction. Yep, lemme get in them genes, please.

The team at Yale School of Public Health studied 178 married couples whose ages ranged from 37 to 90 years old. The participants were asked to complete a survey on marital satisfaction, as well as provide a saliva sample for DNA testing.

“This study shows that how we feel in our close relationships is influenced by more than just our shared experiences with our partners over time,” said Joan Monin, the study’s lead author, in the research notes. “In marriage, people are also influenced by their own and their partner’s genetic predispositions.”

The good news: Only one person in the relationship needs to have the gene. The results were basically the same regardless of whether both parties’ DNA contained the “happy marriage” gene or just one partner, compared with couples in which neither partner possessed the genotype.

The bad news (at least for you worry warts): The opposite can be said for an “anxious attachment style,” the researchers noted. Couples in which one or both partners were more anxious and insecure tended to have more marital issues and less satisfaction in their relationship.

This anxiety was often attributed to past failed relationships or bonds with family members, and is associated with “diminished self-worth, high rejection sensitivity, and approval-seeking behavior.” Does that mean there’s an anxiety gene too? TBD, but we sure hope not.