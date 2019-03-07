Turkey says will consider buying S-500 missile systems from Russia
March 7, 2019 - 10:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, March 6 that his country was ready to consider the issue of purchasing S-500 surface-to-air missile systems from Russia in future, TASS reports.
In an interview with 24 TV, the Turkish leader also said that the contract with Moscow to purchase S-400 missile systems was "a done deal."
"The S-400 issue is a done deal, and we will not reject it under any circumstances. We have come to an agreement with Russia, and there will possibly be a joint production. Maybe we will consider S-500 options after the S-400 deal."
Erdogan said last July that he suggested joint production of S-500 systems to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He, however, did not elaborate on the Russian president’s response.
The S-500 system was designed to replace S-400. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu earlier said that Russian armed forces would start receiving S-500 systems in 2020.
U.S. Department of State deputy spokesman Robert Palladino said earlier this week that Washington had "clearly warned Turkey that its potential acquisition of the S-400 will result in a reassessment of Turkey's participation in the F-35 programme, and risk other potential future arms transfers to Turkey." He also said that the S-400 deal may result in U.S. sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).
Photo. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
