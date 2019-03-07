Armenia's tourism potential represented at ITB Berlin

PanARMENIAN.Net - With the support of Tourism Armenia association, 11 Armenian companies will be participating in ITB Berlin international tourism fair from March 6 to 9 to unveil the country’s tourism attractiveness.

Emphasizing historical, cultural and adventure tourism, traditional craftsmanship, spiritual heritage, wine and cuisine, the companies will present Armenia under Tourism Armenia’s joint pavilion. Regional tour packages including travel to Armenia, Georgia, Iran and Western Armenia are among the main tourism products represented in the fair.

“Some of our members have been participating in ITB since 1995 as Germany is a crucial target market for the Armenian tourism industry. Germans are well-known for their interest in intellectual tourism and Armenia completely complies with those requirements”, said the Chair of Tourism Armenia association Syuzanna Azoyan.

ITB Berlin is the world’s leading and largest exhibition in the tourism sector with about 10’000 participating and visiting tour operators, hotels and companies from 180 countries worldwide. The expo is expecting to host around 160’000 specialized visitors this year.