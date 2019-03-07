Armenia's tourism potential represented at ITB Berlin
March 7, 2019 - 11:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - With the support of Tourism Armenia association, 11 Armenian companies will be participating in ITB Berlin international tourism fair from March 6 to 9 to unveil the country’s tourism attractiveness.
Emphasizing historical, cultural and adventure tourism, traditional craftsmanship, spiritual heritage, wine and cuisine, the companies will present Armenia under Tourism Armenia’s joint pavilion. Regional tour packages including travel to Armenia, Georgia, Iran and Western Armenia are among the main tourism products represented in the fair.
“Some of our members have been participating in ITB since 1995 as Germany is a crucial target market for the Armenian tourism industry. Germans are well-known for their interest in intellectual tourism and Armenia completely complies with those requirements”, said the Chair of Tourism Armenia association Syuzanna Azoyan.
ITB Berlin is the world’s leading and largest exhibition in the tourism sector with about 10’000 participating and visiting tour operators, hotels and companies from 180 countries worldwide. The expo is expecting to host around 160’000 specialized visitors this year.
Top stories
The Ministry of Nature Protection has unveiled a draft law prohibiting the free provision of plastic bags starting from July 1.
Romania's TAROM has announced that it is launching direct Bucharest-Yerevan flights starting from April 3.
Yerevan wants to obtain 12 SU-30SM fighters from Russia, Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan said.
“Nikol Pashinyan led a peaceful revolution that may turn Armenia into a democratic model. Is he too popular?,” reads the cover.
Partner news
Latest news
European Parliament hosts conference on Armenophobia Kaspar Karampetian welcomed the participants and emphasized the importance of addressing the issue of Armenophobia at the Parliament.
Cancer most commonly moves to the liver when spreading: research When cancer spreads to another organ, it most commonly moves to the liver, a fresh research has shown.
There could possibly be an unpublished story by William Saroyan “One of my plans, after I retire, is to find out whether this story was ever published or no,” Terzian said.
MIT scholar studies pioneering Armenian women of 19th, 20th cc. MIT Associate Professor Lerna Ekmekçioğlu studies pioneering Armenian women of the 19th and 20th centuries.