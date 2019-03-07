Ambassador reaffirms U.S. support for Armenia’s democratic institutions
March 7, 2019 - 17:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy visited the parliament in yerevan for the first time on Thursday, March 7, the U.S. Embassy said in a Facebook post.
"She was honored to meet with Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan to reaffirm U.S. support for Armenia’s democratic institutions,"the Embassy said.
A career member of the Senior Foreign Service and will represent the President of the United States in Armenia, Tracy was officially sworn in to serve as the Ambassador of the United States to Armenia in late February.
