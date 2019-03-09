Armenia launching kidney, liver and heart transplant program

PanARMENIAN.Net - Health Minister Arsen Torosyan revealed on Saturday, March 9 that a living- and deceased-donor transplant program of kidneys, liver and heart will be launching in Armenia.

“We have virtually everything - including political will - for the realization of the program, which will same many lives,” Torosyan said.

Addressing a special meeting on Saturday, the Minister singled three directions for the improvement of the healthcare sector: development of preventive healthcare, introduction of a new mechanism of health insurance, oncology at all levels - from early detection to treatment and palliative care.

Also, Torosyan briefed the attendees on the recent developments surrounding the ambulance service, air medical services and transplantation.