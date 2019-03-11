Russia denies airstrikes over Idlib demilitarized zone
March 11, 2019 - 13:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Monday, March 11 morning that their air force did not conduct any airstrikes inside the Idlib demilitarized zone, Al-Masdar News reports.
“The information that has appeared in some Russian media with a reference to so-called military sources on Russia allegedly launching airstrikes in Idlib does not correspond to reality”, the ministry said.
Kommersant reported, citing sources earlier in the day, that the Russian Aerospace Forces had launched airstrikes on Idlib as a response to terrorists’ violating the ceasefire.
According to the media outlet, the alleged airstrikes had been agreed on with Ankara.
That same day, a military source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) said that the Russian Air Force targeted the Turkestan Islamic Party’s positions in the jihadist-held Jisr Al-Shughour countryside.
The overwhelming majority of the airstrikes in rural Idlib last week were carried out by the Syrian Air Force; however, the source from the SAA did say the Russian Air Force targeted TIP’s positions near the Turkish border.
