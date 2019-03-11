Georgian President will visit Armenian Genocide memorial
March 11, 2019 - 18:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili will visit the Armenian Genocide memorial when she arrives in Yerevan on a two-day official visit on Wednesday, March 13.
Zurabishvili, who is making her first visit to Armenia at the invitation of her Armenian counterpart Armen Sarkissian, will lay a wreath at the memorial.
The Georgian leader will meet Sarkissian, and the two will give a press conference together.
Zurabishvili will then chat with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan, as well as Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.
