NATO hails Armenia as "a stable and reliable partner"

PanARMENIAN.Net - NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs James Appathurai at a meeting with President Armen Sarkissian on Monday, March 11 hailed Armenia as a stable and reliable partner for the alliance.

Appathurai has arrived in Yerevan to participate in the NATO Week on March 11-15.

Sarkissian, in turn, praised the current level of Armenia-NATO relations and cooperation within various programs.

The two also prioritized the cooperation between Armenia and NATO in various fields, including the participation of Armenia in international peacekeeping missions.

Earlier on Monday, German ambassador to Armenia Matthias Kiesler thanked Armenia for involvement in the alliance's missions.