NATO hails Armenia as "a stable and reliable partner"
March 12, 2019 - 12:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs James Appathurai at a meeting with President Armen Sarkissian on Monday, March 11 hailed Armenia as a stable and reliable partner for the alliance.
Appathurai has arrived in Yerevan to participate in the NATO Week on March 11-15.
Sarkissian, in turn, praised the current level of Armenia-NATO relations and cooperation within various programs.
The two also prioritized the cooperation between Armenia and NATO in various fields, including the participation of Armenia in international peacekeeping missions.
Earlier on Monday, German ambassador to Armenia Matthias Kiesler thanked Armenia for involvement in the alliance's missions.
Top stories
Azerbaijan is holding major military drills on March 11-15 but has not notified the OSCE of such plans.
Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan said the contacts between Armenia and Azerbaijan have been informal.
The two discussed allied relations between the two countries as well as issues related to bilateral ties.
"Armenia and the U.S. have long worked together to address the current humanitarian catastrophe in Syria," Naghdalyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Kim Kardashian will cover 5 years of rent for former inmate Kardashian will pay five years of rent for Matthew Charles who was denied housing after being granted clemency.
Armenia invested $9.7 million in Georgia’s economy in 2018 Direct investments thus grew 51.5% year-on-year as Armenia had invested $6.4 mln in the Georgia in 2017.
Electrical brain stimulation "improves depression symptoms" "We conducted a small study of 32 people because this sort of approach had never been done before," said Flavio Frohlic.
Surge in chemical use "a threat to health, environment" Sales of synthetic chemicals will double over the next 12 years with alarming implications for health and the environment.