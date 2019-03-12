Artsakh President, Armenia PM discuss bilateral ties
March 12, 2019 - 13:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan held a meeting in Stepanakert with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
A wide range of issues concerning the cooperation between the two Armenian republics were on high on the agenda.
The meeting subsequently continued in an enlarged format with the participation of the secretaries of the Security Councils and foreign ministers.
Various issues related to the security sector and foreign policy were discussed during the meeting.
Both sides emphasized the importance of cementing and expanding closer cooperation between Armenia and Artsakh, as well as the proper implementation of the strategic programs.
