// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Swedish Parliament set to review new Armenia-EU agreement

Swedish Parliament set to review new Armenia-EU agreement
March 13, 2019 - 18:30 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Swedish Parliament will review the approval of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between the European Union and Armenia in November 2017.

"EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement has been presented by the Government of Sweden for approval to the Parliament," the Embassy of Armenia in Stockholm said in a Facebook post.

The European Parliament, Great Britain, Romania, Denmark, Bulgaria, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have so far ratified the CEPA.

Former lawmaker Armen Ashotyan said in early February that Germany could ratify the deal by May.

French ambassador to Yerevan Jonathan Lacôte said later in mid-February that the issue of the ratification of the CEPA is on the French parliament’s agenda.

Related links:
Armenian Embassy's tweet
 Top stories
Azerbaijan's drills Azerbaijan's drills "a response to Armenia's resolve not to cede land"
Azerbaijan is holding major military drills on March 11-15 but has not notified the OSCE of such plans.
Pashinyan will discuss negotiations format with Azerbaijan's leaderPashinyan will discuss negotiations format with Azerbaijan's leader
Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan said the contacts between Armenia and Azerbaijan have been informal.
Pashinyan, Putin talk allied relations over the phonePashinyan, Putin talk allied relations over the phone
The two discussed allied relations between the two countries as well as issues related to bilateral ties.
Armenia Armenia "takes note" of U.S. reaction to Syria humanitarian mission
"Armenia and the U.S. have long worked together to address the current humanitarian catastrophe in Syria," Naghdalyan said.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

 Most popular in the section
Nikol Pashinyan not re-elected as Armenia PM
Armenia PM heading to Paris
Armenia snap election campaigns set to start on November 26
Pashinyan: Operative connection was established between governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
  Related sections
Foreign Policy & Diaspora
 Latest news
Forgetting things harder for brain than remembering them: Study An important part of the human brain has to work harder to actively forget a memory than it does to remember it.
Infertility could increase mid-life cancer risk by a fifth The study found that women with fertility problems were 18 per cent more likely to develop the disease.
Energy-saving system installed in one more remote Armenian village VivaCell-MTS and the FPWC continue the installation of outdoor lighting systems in the remote villages of Armenia.
Militants attack Syria's Latakia for first time this year Militants launched several missiles towards the municipal stadium area, causing a number of explosions in the process.