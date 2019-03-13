Swedish Parliament set to review new Armenia-EU agreement

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Swedish Parliament will review the approval of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between the European Union and Armenia in November 2017.

"EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement has been presented by the Government of Sweden for approval to the Parliament," the Embassy of Armenia in Stockholm said in a Facebook post.

The European Parliament, Great Britain, Romania, Denmark, Bulgaria, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have so far ratified the CEPA.

Former lawmaker Armen Ashotyan said in early February that Germany could ratify the deal by May.

French ambassador to Yerevan Jonathan Lacôte said later in mid-February that the issue of the ratification of the CEPA is on the French parliament’s agenda.