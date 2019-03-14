State Dept. - No political prisoners in Armenia after revolution
March 14, 2019 - 12:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - After the velvet revolution of April-May 2018 in Armenia, there are no political prisoners in the country, the U.S. Department of State in its Country Reports on Human Rights Practices for 2018.
"There have been no reports of political prisoners or detainees in Armenia following the post “velvet revolution” release of certain individuals considered by some local human rights NGOs to be political detainees," the report says.
The new government took steps to investigate and punish abuse, especially at high levels of government and law enforcement, it goes on to say.
Top stories
Azerbaijan is holding major military drills on March 11-15 but has not notified the OSCE of such plans.
Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan said the contacts between Armenia and Azerbaijan have been informal.
The two discussed allied relations between the two countries as well as issues related to bilateral ties.
"Armenia and the U.S. have long worked together to address the current humanitarian catastrophe in Syria," Naghdalyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Danger of smoking while pregnant revealed in new research A new study shows smoking even one cigarette per day in pregnancy doubles the risk of a newborn baby dying.
Turkey to restore historic Armenian church in Diyarbakir $2.75 million will be spent on the restoration of Surp Giragos and Mar Petyun churches in the southeastern Diyarbakir province.
Istanbul’s Armenian patriarch will be laid to rest on March 17 Mesrob Mutafyan will be later buried at the Şişli Armenian cemetery in an area designated for patriarchs.
Armenia shipped 15 million cubic meters of gas to Georgia in 2018 Natural gas worth approximately $2.26 million were shipped to the neighboring country last year, new data reveal.