State Dept. - No political prisoners in Armenia after revolution

PanARMENIAN.Net - After the velvet revolution of April-May 2018 in Armenia, there are no political prisoners in the country, the U.S. Department of State in its Country Reports on Human Rights Practices for 2018.

"There have been no reports of political prisoners or detainees in Armenia following the post “velvet revolution” release of certain individuals considered by some local human rights NGOs to be political detainees," the report says.

The new government took steps to investigate and punish abuse, especially at high levels of government and law enforcement, it goes on to say.