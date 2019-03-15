Parliament delegation will travel to Germany on March 18-21
March 15, 2019 - 14:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A delegation led by the National Assembly President Ararat Mirzoyan will leave for Germany on March 18-21.
When in Berlin, the Armenian delegation is set to meet Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble, Vice-President Petra Pau, as well as a number of German lawmakers.
The Armenian lawmakers will visit the German Parliamentary Association (DPG), the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP), as well as Saarland University.
Ruben Rubinyan, Lilit Makunts, Edmon Marukyan, Naira Zohrabyan and Tsovinar Vardanyan are included in Mirzoyan’s delegation.
Top stories
Azerbaijan is holding major military drills on March 11-15 but has not notified the OSCE of such plans.
Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan said the contacts between Armenia and Azerbaijan have been informal.
The two discussed allied relations between the two countries as well as issues related to bilateral ties.
"Armenia and the U.S. have long worked together to address the current humanitarian catastrophe in Syria," Naghdalyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Alexis Ohanian says senior living will be disrupted in next decade Ohanian believes that the senior living sector will undergo “major change” within the next decade.
Tesla Model Y unveiled with a starting price tag of $39,000 Tesla will first sell more expensive versions of the Model Y — priced from $47,000 to $60,000 and offering more battery range.
EU will reportedly agree to extra time for a second Brexit referendum The report follows the House of Commons vote to back applying to Brussels for a Brexit delay after having voted to rule out leaving without a deal.
German lawmaker fined €20,000 for connections with Azerbaijan Bundestag has made a decision to impose sanctions and that Strenz will have to pay a fine of about €20,000.