Parliament delegation will travel to Germany on March 18-21

PanARMENIAN.Net - A delegation led by the National Assembly President Ararat Mirzoyan will leave for Germany on March 18-21.

When in Berlin, the Armenian delegation is set to meet Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble, Vice-President Petra Pau, as well as a number of German lawmakers.

The Armenian lawmakers will visit the German Parliamentary Association (DPG), the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP), as well as Saarland University.

Ruben Rubinyan, Lilit Makunts, Edmon Marukyan, Naira Zohrabyan and Tsovinar Vardanyan are included in Mirzoyan’s delegation.