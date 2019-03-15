Armenian churches in Abkhazia drawing Georgia’s ire
March 15, 2019 - 16:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has expressed dissatisfaction over the fact that the Armenian churches of Abkhazia are members of the Diocese of Southern Russia, Vzglyad reports.
Her comments came during her official visit to Armenia on March 13-14 when she met Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II and President of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan.
According to a statement from Zourabichvili’s office, such a “re-subordination” of Armenian churches in Abkhazia is perceived by the Georgian side as “a violation of the recognition of the territorial integrity of Georgia by the Armenian Apostolic Church”.
The President of Georgia “demanded that the Catholicos promptly change the decision” so that the Armenian churches in Abkhazia return to the jurisdiction of the Armenian Diocese of Georgia or that of Garegin II in Armenia.
The parties agreed to find an acceptable solution to the issue, the statement says.
