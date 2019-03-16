Armenian sapper hospitalized in Moscow after Syria mine accident
March 16, 2019 - 10:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian sapper who was injured during demining activities in Syria has been taken to Moscow. Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, LIeutenant General Artak Davtyan visited the serviceman in the hospital on Friday, March 15.
Davtyan is participating in the session of the CIS Chiefs of General Staff, the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Prior to his transfer to Moscow, the Armenian sapper was admitted to a Syrian hospital after he got a foot injury in the mine accident.
The Armenian government has sent a non-combat humanitarian squad of 83 doctors, sappers, and other servicemen to Syria to provide assistance to the Armenian community in Aleppo. Armenia had previously sent four airlifts of humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people.
Top stories
"That acknowledgement hasn't taken place yet because of Turkey's lobby and influence in Washington," Gabbard says.
Karakashian called on Congress to make a $70+ mln investment in Artsakh peace and the strategic upgrade in U.S.-Armenia relations.
The inscription on the T-shirt worn by Onetreeevn - the DJ opening the event - grabbed the attention of the public.
both Congressman Pallone and Congressman Schiff called upon the Subcommittee to appropriate funds to support media freedom.
Partner news
Latest news
Air pollution causes more deaths than smoking: study Air pollution causes more deaths than smoking and almost double the number of deaths researchers had previously thought.
Armenian Committee condemns New Zealand terrorist attack The Armenian National Committee of New Zealand unequivocally condemns the terrorist attack on Mosques in Christchurch.
Gebrüder Weiss opens regional logistics terminal in Georgia After a construction period of six months, the new Gebrüder Weiss logistics terminal in Tbilisi officially opened.
Azerbaijani citizen detained when trying to cross border to Armenia A citizen of Azerbaijan was identified and detained by Armenian troops when trying to illegally cross the border.