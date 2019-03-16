Armenian sapper hospitalized in Moscow after Syria mine accident

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian sapper who was injured during demining activities in Syria has been taken to Moscow. Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, LIeutenant General Artak Davtyan visited the serviceman in the hospital on Friday, March 15.

Davtyan is participating in the session of the CIS Chiefs of General Staff, the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Prior to his transfer to Moscow, the Armenian sapper was admitted to a Syrian hospital after he got a foot injury in the mine accident.

The Armenian government has sent a non-combat humanitarian squad of 83 doctors, sappers, and other servicemen to Syria to provide assistance to the Armenian community in Aleppo. Armenia had previously sent four airlifts of humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people.