Kim Kardashian backs calls to ban death penalty in California

PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has backed plans to abolish the death penalty in California, describing the US justice system as run through with “racial bias and unfairness”, The Irish Independent reports.

Kardashian, 38, said in a post to Instagram that she had spent the last year immersing herself in the criminal justice system.

Announcing her support for California governor Gavin Newsom, Kardashian West backed his plan to sign an executive order placing a moratorium on executions.

She said: “I visited prisons, met with formerly incarcerated people, and helped with cases of individual injustice – including two death penalty cases.

“I have met with and am very supportive of Governor Newsom and his decision to help bring an end to the California Death Penalty.

“Racial bias and unfairness run deep throughout the justice system but especially when it comes to the death penalty.

“And we should not be okay with the risk that an innocent person could be executed.

“I hope we can turn toward better solutions that focus more on healing victims of trauma and prioritizing fairness and justice.”

Kardashian West, who has Armenian roots, has recently become more involved in political and social affairs.

Last year the model and business owner visited the White House to meet President Donald Trump to discuss the release of a then 62-year-old woman serving a life sentence.

The president granted Alice Marie Johnson clemency a week later.